Culinary arts students bake to share

Not long after Shelkoff applied for the program, they received about 300 pounds of flour, yeast, bench scrapers and recipe books.

Shelkoff and Tex Blair, the other DHS culinary arts instructor, demonstrated the recipe first so the classes would have an idea of what to expect as many had never made bread from scratch.

Last November the combined classes (grades 10-12) of about 220 students learned how to make dough, shape and bake braided loaves of bread, dinner rolls or cinnamon rolls of their choosing.

The project was broken up into a two-day activity: One day they made the dough and let it rise overnight in the refrigerator. The next day it was baked.

“We encouraged them to knead the dough by hand. Some figured out how to use the dough hooks in the mixers. It was about 50/50,” chef Tex said.

The recipe made about 2 dozen cinnamon rolls, 24 rolls or 2 loaves.

The last goal of the project was to share.

The students kept half to enjoy themselves and packaged up the other half to bestow to others.

“We saw them giving it to their friends during lunch, as well as a bunch of them took it home and shared it with their family which was nice.

“We’ve reached out to numerous companies to partner with and a lot of these big companies don’t partner with schools anymore because they are just too large. It’s really nice to see that King Arthur wants to involve kids, get them interested in culinary and that’s their way of doing it, Shelkoff said.

For more information, visit www.kingarthurbaking.com/about/bakeforgood

