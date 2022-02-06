Critical health violations at Cancun Mexican Grill

Employees failed to change their gloves and wash their hands after contamination several times. For example, one employee handled taco shells with bare hands while making customer food. Another used bare hands to portion chips into the basket. None of the employees preparing food were wearing hair restraints.

Cancun Mexican Grill, 4403 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, scored 37/U on the Jan. 31 inspection. It was the restaurant’s second failing score over the past year.