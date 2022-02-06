Critical health violations at Cancun Mexican Grill

During a recent routine health inspection, Cancun Mexican Grill in Woodstock had 12 critical violations, including many repeat violations.
Employees failed to change their gloves and wash their hands after contamination several times. For example, one employee handled taco shells with bare hands while making customer food. Another used bare hands to portion chips into the basket. None of the employees preparing food were wearing hair restraints.
Cancun Mexican Grill, 4403 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, scored 37/U on the Jan. 31 inspection. It was the restaurant’s second failing score over the past year.
In other violations, uncovered foods were throughout the kitchen, and uncovered raw chicken wings were over several ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. In addition, employees did not reheat the cheese sauce and salsa to safe temperatures. Cooked pork on the stove was also at an unsafe temperature. Some food items were cooled improperly inside large, deep containers.
The kitchen and bar area need repairs, such as a broken hot water knob at the hand sink.
Cancun Mexican Grill will be re-inspected.
