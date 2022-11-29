ajc logo
Critical food safety violations at Chow Time Buffet

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Chow Time Grill & Buffet in Norcross scored 58/U on a recent routine health inspection, dropping from a 100/A earned in September.

There were multiple critical safety violations that could cause food contamination.

None of the foods at the buffet were labeled according to control procedures, ensuring they didn’t exceed a four-hour limit.

Numerous food items were stored incorrectly in cold storage, risking cross-contamination. For example, raw chicken was above uncooked pork and beef in the freezer, and chicken and pork were together in a walk-in cooler.

In addition, raw beef was above water bottles and broccoli, raw shrimp, and eggs were above the cut peppers and onion in another cooler.

Foods, such as crawfish, garlic bread and raw shrimp, were uncovered in coolers, exposing them to contaminants.

Among other violations, the restaurant had no parasite destruction documentation for the fish it serves. In addition, sauces and seasonings were mislabeled. And three hand sinks were inaccessible because of items inside the basin. Boxes of chemicals blocked another hand sink.

Chow Time Grill & Buffet, 2055 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross will be re-inspected.

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago
