Covington Subway with malfunctioning cooler loses perfect score

A Subway in Covington lost its perfect health score and threw away a lot of food because the reach-in cooler was malfunctioning.
The sandwich shop had to discard roasted chicken, shredded cheese and vegetable patties due to unsafe temperatures. The cooler had an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit.
In other violations, meatballs were not reheated to the proper temperature range for food safety. Also, lettuce was discarded because it was not cooling at a safe temperature. The lettuce was in a sealed bag in the walk-in cooler.
Some prepared food items were marked with incorrect dates of preparation. In addition, several clean food containers were still dirty around the lids and inside. Shelving for the dishes had dust and debris, too.
The facility also needs written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an emergency with contamination, and a chemical solution for the clean-up.
Subway, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, scored 66/U on the routine health inspection and will be re-inspected. Its last two health scores, in 2021, were 100/A.
