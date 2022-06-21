ajc logo
X

Covington Subway with malfunctioning cooler loses perfect score

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

A Subway in Covington lost its perfect health score and threw away a lot of food because the reach-in cooler was malfunctioning.

The sandwich shop had to discard roasted chicken, shredded cheese and vegetable patties due to unsafe temperatures. The cooler had an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit.

In other violations, meatballs were not reheated to the proper temperature range for food safety. Also, lettuce was discarded because it was not cooling at a safe temperature. The lettuce was in a sealed bag in the walk-in cooler.

Some prepared food items were marked with incorrect dates of preparation. In addition, several clean food containers were still dirty around the lids and inside. Shelving for the dishes had dust and debris, too.

The facility also needs written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an emergency with contamination, and a chemical solution for the clean-up.

Subway, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, scored 66/U on the routine health inspection and will be re-inspected. Its last two health scores, in 2021, were 100/A.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC3h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
13h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
13h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
4h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
17h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top