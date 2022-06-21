Covington Subway with malfunctioning cooler loses perfect score

The sandwich shop had to discard roasted chicken, shredded cheese and vegetable patties due to unsafe temperatures. The cooler had an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit.

In other violations, meatballs were not reheated to the proper temperature range for food safety. Also, lettuce was discarded because it was not cooling at a safe temperature. The lettuce was in a sealed bag in the walk-in cooler.