Cooling salsas and sauces still a problem for Tacos & Tequilas

Multiple foods were not holding at a safe temperature in the walk-in cooler and several prep coolers. Foods such as pico de gallo, salsa, cheese dip, flan and shredded lettuce were discarded because they had been out of temperature range for more than four hours. Other foods were put into another cooler.

Multiple cooked foods did not cool fast enough to prevent contamination, a third repeat violation on a routine inspection. The restaurant was using improper methods for cooling. Salsa, pico de gallo and cheese dip were cooling in deep containers while covered and stacked in the walk-in cooler.