Cooling salsas and sauces still a problem for Tacos & Tequilas

Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill in Buford had repeat problems with food temperatures, which led to a score of 70/C on a recent routine health inspection.
Multiple foods were not holding at a safe temperature in the walk-in cooler and several prep coolers. Foods such as pico de gallo, salsa, cheese dip, flan and shredded lettuce were discarded because they had been out of temperature range for more than four hours. Other foods were put into another cooler.
Multiple cooked foods did not cool fast enough to prevent contamination, a third repeat violation on a routine inspection. The restaurant was using improper methods for cooling. Salsa, pico de gallo and cheese dip were cooling in deep containers while covered and stacked in the walk-in cooler.
The ambient air temperature of several units was too high, and the coolers cannot be used until repaired.
In other violations, a crate of limes was stored on the floor, with limes in direct contact with the floor. The bottom shelf of the prep cooler was filled with water due to frozen drink mixes that were thawing.
Two employee water bottles, drinks and a book bag were in the kitchen area.
Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill, 3480 Financial Center Way, Buford will be re-inspected.
