Coolers affect score at Bawarchi Biryanis in Cumming

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

An Indian restaurant in Cumming threw out several food items from two coolers during a recent follow-up health inspection.

Bawarchi Biryanis tossed out fried corn, chicken, heavy cream, yogurt sauce, coconut milk, chickpeas and other foods that were not at safe temperatures.

The inspector said the prep top and reach-in coolers needed repairs.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 1614 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, failed the inspection with a 64/U. The restaurant had a previous score of 91/A.

Among other violations, employees did not wash their hands when changing tasks, and their phones and drinks were in the food prep areas.

Splash guards were missing between the vegetable prep sink and the meat prep sink. Utensils were stacked while still wet.

Old labels were still on utensils, and spray bottles of sanitizing solution were not labeled.

The restaurant had no procedures for using time as a public health control.

Bawarchi Biryanis will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
