BREAKING: 1 injured in Banks County deputy-involved shooting
Cooler repairs, pest control needed at Italian restaurant

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A recent health inspection at Valenza, an Italian restaurant in Brookhaven, showed the need for a pest exterminator and repairs of prep coolers and the dishwasher.

During the routine inspection, fruit flies were throughout the bar, central kitchen and dining areas, and two live roaches were on top of the ice machine in the main kitchen.

Coolers that hold prepped food items were not keeping air temperatures low enough. The inspector noted loose gaskets and an ill-fitting door as potential causes. As a result, raw swordfish, roasted tomatoes, marinara sauce and boiled potatoes were at elevated temperatures.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes. As a result, the staff had to wash dishes by hand until repairs could be made.

In other violations, the hand sink at the bar was being used as a dump sink for ice. There were no paper towels at the hand sink in the pizza area.

Valenza,1441 Dresden Drive, scored 68/U and will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
