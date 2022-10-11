ajc logo
Cooler needs repairs at Jason’s Deli in Lawrenceville

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
Jason’s Deli in Lawrenceville failed a recent routine health inspection because cold foods were at unsafe temperatures in the coolers.

Sour cream, sliced turkey, roast beef and chicken were among the items discarded or relocated to cool down.

The inspector noted that the ambient air temperature of one of the coolers was too high, and the equipment needed repairs.

Among other violations, some food items were stored incorrectly and at risk of cross-contamination. For example, eggs were above bread in the prep cooler, and unwashed tomatoes were above some washed produce in the walk-in cooler.

Tomato basil and Irish potato soups had been reheating for more than two hours and were at unsafe temperatures. These were discarded.

The kitchen hand sink was inaccessible with a tray on top and trays and buckets in front.

Jason’s Deli, 918 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, scored 57/U, and will be re-inspected.

