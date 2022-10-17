ajc logo
Conyers hibachi fails inspection due to storage violations

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
Kumo Hibachi & Sushi in Conyers had multiple foods at risk of cross-contamination and failed a recent routine health inspection.

For example, multiple ready-to-eat items were among unwashed avocados and celery. In addition, unwashed lettuce was on top of washed onions, and unwashed lemons, carrots and other vegetables were with ready-to-eat foods.

In the sushi bar freezer, cooked shrimp was among raw fish. The items were rearranged.

A plastic container with lemons was in the drink ice machine. The ice was discarded, and the lemons were removed.

Among other violations, labels were missing from multiple containers on a rolling cart and at the sushi bar. Clean utensils had sticker residue and needed rewashing. The microwave also needed cleaning.

Kumo Hibachi & Sushi, 1889 Highway 20, Conyers, scored 52/U, down from an 80/B earned in May. It will be re-inspected.

