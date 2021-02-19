Contactless fare payment, fare caps proposed for commuter bus service

The Xpress Commuter Bus Service managed by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority is considering a pilot program for contactless fare payment and fare capping, according to a press release.
Comment from the public is requested on the proposal. The formal public comment period runs March 1 - 31.
Additional information about the pilot program for contactless fare payment and fare capping may be found on the Xpress website at XpressGA.com or 245 Peachtree Center Avenue, NE, Suite 2300, Atlanta, GA 30303.
There will be an opportunity to present comments at a public hearing noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the ATL Board Room on the 23rd floor of Marquis 1 Tower.
The public hearing will follow CDC health guidelines, including social distancing, face covering recommendations, and making hand sanitizer available.
Comments on the proposed pilot program for contactless fare payment and fare capping may be submitted to:
ATL Title VI Program
By email:
In writing:
ATL Title VI Program
245 Peachtree Center Avenue, NE
Suite 2200
Atlanta, GA 30303
By telephone:
(404) 893-2100
In person:
Public hearings are scheduled for:
noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 18 at 245 Peachtree Center Ave, NE: 23rd Floor
Persons wishing to comment verbally may also send an email to TitleVI@atltransit.ga.gov to schedule a call back from ATL staff.
Persons with disabilities or other special needs who require special assistance or if information is needed in another language, or if interpretation is required at the public meeting, are asked to contact ATL at (404) 893-2100 by March 11 with those requests.