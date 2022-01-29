Company puts community support into action

“We had never come together to do something in [King’s] honor,” said Wellner. “This year, we packed 800 meals in about two hours, and we were told that was the fastest time ever. Now we want to create that tradition on Dr. King’s holiday.”

Other initiatives have included a clean-up at Piedmont Park, a toy drive with Atlanta’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul and a beach clean-up in San Diego.

“The idea is to be organic and collaborative,” said Wellner. “This started out as a way to create an opportunity for people to do things they think are important. In Atlanta, we’ve coalesced around youth education and things having to do with children who may be struggling. We’re trying to focus our best skill sets as a group to see how we can leverage those capabilities in ways that will improve the community around us.”

Wellner expects these sorts of outreach efforts will become a pillar of the company, which handles telecommunications infrastructure and real estate.

“Instead of just going out and [working] with cell towers all day long, we hope this will really grow into a core of our company,” he said. “We have a responsibility to improve the communities we’re working in.”

