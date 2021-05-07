ajc logo
X

Community Lens

"Here's a photo taken at Brookfield Zoo in Maywood, Ill. It seems to be appropriate at these times," wrote Bob Chaffer.
"Here's a photo taken at Brookfield Zoo in Maywood, Ill. It seems to be appropriate at these times," wrote Bob Chaffer.

Local | 1 hour ago

Calling amateur photographers!

Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.

"I am a hobbyist Motorsports photographer and frequently go to Road Atlanta in Brasleton to take pictures at events and races there," wrote John Fugate. "This is a Ferrari FXX-K Evo that was driving at an event in March 2020. These are customer owned cars only driven at specific Ferrari racing days, each car costs around $2 million and is only available to specific and approved Ferrari customers."
"I am a hobbyist Motorsports photographer and frequently go to Road Atlanta in Brasleton to take pictures at events and races there," wrote John Fugate. "This is a Ferrari FXX-K Evo that was driving at an event in March 2020. These are customer owned cars only driven at specific Ferrari racing days, each car costs around $2 million and is only available to specific and approved Ferrari customers."

Credit: PAUL HWANG

Credit: PAUL HWANG

Gary Moline submitted this photo he called "Roman Christian Church in converted grainery."
Gary Moline submitted this photo he called "Roman Christian Church in converted grainery."

Marie Smith of Canton shared this photo she called "Entering Sydney Harbor, Feb 5, 2020 at 5:30 am from Seabourn Encore."
Marie Smith of Canton shared this photo she called "Entering Sydney Harbor, Feb 5, 2020 at 5:30 am from Seabourn Encore."

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top