Community Lens

"I am a hobbyist Motorsports photographer and frequently go to Road Atlanta in Brasleton to take pictures at events and races there," wrote John Fugate. "This is a Ferrari FXX-K Evo that was driving at an event in March 2020. These are customer owned cars only driven at specific Ferrari racing days, each car costs around $2 million and is only available to specific and approved Ferrari customers."

