Community Lens

"A tower of giraffes in the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania. Looks like they are trying to decide where to go next," wrote Glen Gesler of Milton
Calling amateur photographers!

"We returned (last winter) from Cuba and while there we traveled to an area (Vinales) where tobacco is grown," wrote John Poole. "They taught us about the farming methods, the tobacco plants and methods for rolling (and smoking) Cuban cigars. This is a picture from one of the local farms that is located in a UNESCO World Heritage area where only natural, non-mechanized farming methods can be utilized for the growing and harvesting of the tobacco."
"After a few warm days, it was a treat to see our star magnolia tree bloom on Feb. 5, 2020. The next day -- a little snow. Looking forward to Spring," wrote Mike Moore of Atlanta.
Hubert Francis shared this photo of a cat “supervising” while he prunes a crepe myrtle.
