Barbara Ribner sent in this photo. "Blue iguanas are native to the Cayman Islands and are found no where else on earth. About a dozen years ago, they were critically endangered and nearly extinct. However, various agencies came together to create a protected area for the iguanas on the island and they are now 'only' endangered. Their numbers have been increasing over the last few years. They roam freely in the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanical Park located on Grand Cayman and may get up to 5 feet long. If the sun's not out, they're sort of grayish, but as they absorb the sunlight in the morning, they turn an aqua-ish blue," she wrote.