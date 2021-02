"I took this picture while visiting Sarasota, Fl. at the Selby botanical gardens," wrote Toni Adler, Atlanta. " They were having a Salvador Dali exhibit and it was absolutely beautiful and exciting to see how they transformed the gardens with pieces of art. This one was a piano filled with plants floating in a lagoon with fish swimming all around it. Just gorgeous. And there were so many surprises all over the gardens. Definitely worth a trip to see it."