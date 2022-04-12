Community bids farewell to beloved Madison UPS driver as he moves to new route

Caption Anne Trulock, her husband, Robert, and UPS driver and delivery man Randy Pace last Friday during an impromptu and wet farewell ceremony for Pace at Madison’s Town Park. (Handout) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Anne Trulock, her husband, Robert, and UPS driver and delivery man Randy Pace last Friday during an impromptu and wet farewell ceremony for Pace at Madison’s Town Park. (Handout) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“I’m not sure who organized it, but word spread quickly,” says Anne Trulock. Trulock and her husband, Robert, stood in the rain to give Pace a hug and well wishes.

Had it been a sunny day, she says, half the town, or at least those that receive packages, would have been there. “The rain was not enough to stop people from trickling by,” she says.

Kim Jensen, owner of Amelia’s on Main Street says when she heard the news, a shadow passed over.

“He is the most uplifting, God-loving man I’ve ever met.” She says when Pace delivered packages to Amelia’s, he would shift their floor rugs so the wheels on the hand truck didn’t damage the rug. He also brought treats for her dog River. “He would come in with this great attitude every day,” she says.

“There is never a day that man didn’t come into our store and make a difference in someone’s life.”

At Zeb Grant Design Floral on Main Street, associate Stephanie Stephens says learning that last Friday was Pace’s last day in Madison was wilting. “That guy knew everybody,” she says. “He was like family.”

Zeb Grant associate Britney Hobbs agrees. “We do not want to lose him. He just brightened everybody’s day.”

“He knew my dog’s name,” Hobbs says. “He knows everybody.”

Trulock says that was part of Pace’s magic, the connecting of relationships in town and, over the six years he served in Madison, understanding those different relationships. “He would know when my children were getting married or if we had a new grandchild,” she says.

When Pace walked into Barkin’ Dog Shoes on West Washington, “every day turned into ‘Cheers’,” says associate Lisa Hamilton. “Greensboro is going to be lucky,” says Barkin’ Dog Shoes associate Becca Tamplin.

At Madison Square Collection on Main Street, associate Melissa Lazar says when she heard the news she felt like she had lost a friend. “He was more than a UPS man to a lot of people. He has a huge heart and cares about people.”

Trulock says Greensboro will “get to know him and not want him to go away.”

Pace has worked for UPS for 17 years, he says, and “loves my job.”

“I’m by myself, work at my own pace and know what needs to be done.”

The event on Friday, abbreviated as it was, surprised Pace. “There are a lot of other people that deserve to be honored more than me,” he says.

Trulock says as people stopped by to say their goodbyes to a man who became more than a delivery driver to people in town, Pace seemed somewhat embarrassed by the adulation. For once, the effusive Pace had trouble finding words. “I’m trying to keep it in perspective,” he says. “It was kind of them.”

Now he is in Greensboro, learning relationships, learning names and ingratiating himself into that community. “They are the luckiest folks,” says Trulock.

Pace will continue being Pace. He says his beliefs won’t let him change. “I propose to be a Christian. The whole ministry of Christ, in a nutshell, is all about love and serving others.”

