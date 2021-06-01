Yoga in the park summer series to begin at Aviation Park

Yoga lovers will soon be able to meditate in the fresh air at Kennesaw’s Aviation Park.
Kaiser Permanente is sponsoring a six-week summer series in the county-owned park that’s set to begin Saturday. The yoga sessions will be held every Saturday until July 17, excluding July 3.
Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Town Center Community Alliance, the nonprofit arm of the Town Center Community Improvement District, to host the series. Town Center’s Community Alliance and CID raised $2.7 million to build Aviation Park in 2017.
The 3-acre park next door to the Cobb County International Airport sits at the corner of Barrett Lakes and Cobb Place boulevard, within yards of the municipal launchpad’s runway.
The yoga classes will be limited to the first 50 participants to ensure social distancing and parking restrictions. Yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome to attend the free courses. Attendees should bring a yoga mat, water bottle and register at www.towncentercid.com/alliance/alliance-programs.