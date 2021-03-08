WorkSource Cobb offers free job training

For Cobb County residents who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, WorkSource Cobb is offering a Fast Track, free training initiative in high-demand fields.
Once trained, WorkSource will connect eligible Cobb residents with its partner employers and help them get back to work.
Call 770-528-4300 or send an email to information@cobbworks.org and reference FastTrack.
Eligibility criteria will apply.
Training is funded by the Workforce and Innovation Act (WIOA).
For training programs, visit WorkSourceGaPortal.com.
Among those programs are:
- A+, Net+/PC Technician (3 weeks)
- Insurance Management (6 weeks)
- Cybersecurity Support Technician (5 weeks)
- Certified Welding Technician (8 weeks)
- Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) (8 weeks)
- Certified Nursing Assistant/Patient Care Technician (12 weeks)