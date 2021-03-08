X

WorkSource Cobb offers free job training

In pre-COVID days, a group of students is shown in a cybersecurity training class. Employers, in a variety of high-demand fields, are seeking eligible Cobb residents to fill vacancies. For free over a few weeks, these residents can be trained. AJC file photo
In pre-COVID days, a group of students is shown in a cybersecurity training class. Employers, in a variety of high-demand fields, are seeking eligible Cobb residents to fill vacancies. For free over a few weeks, these residents can be trained. AJC file photo

Cobb County | 36 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

For Cobb County residents who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, WorkSource Cobb is offering a Fast Track, free training initiative in high-demand fields.

Once trained, WorkSource will connect eligible Cobb residents with its partner employers and help them get back to work.

Call 770-528-4300 or send an email to information@cobbworks.org and reference FastTrack.

Eligibility criteria will apply.

Training is funded by the Workforce and Innovation Act (WIOA).

For training programs, visit WorkSourceGaPortal.com.

Among those programs are:

  • A+, Net+/PC Technician (3 weeks)
  • Insurance Management (6 weeks)
  • Cybersecurity Support Technician (5 weeks)
  • Certified Welding Technician (8 weeks)
  • Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) (8 weeks)
  • Certified Nursing Assistant/Patient Care Technician (12 weeks)

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.