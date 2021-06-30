WorkSource Cobb hosts hiring events for 200 jobs

In early July, WorkSource Cobb is hosting several in-person and some online recruitment events with local businesses.
WorkSource Cobb’s address is 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100, Marietta.
Register by calling 770-528-4300 or emailing information@CobbWorks.org.
For more information on any of the employment services offered by WorkSource Cobb, visit WorkSourceCobb.org.
- Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Convention Center on-site recruitment event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1. More than 10 positions are available at the front desk, in housekeeping, food and beverage and loss prevention. Benefits include health, dental, 401k/retirement plan, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, free parking, reduced meals, hotel discounts and short-term disability. bit.ly/360sJNx
- All My Sons Moving and Storage on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2. About 75 jobs are available for drivers and movers. Benefits include health and dental. CDL is not required. For more information, visit bit.ly/AllMySonsMandS.
- Lowes Guardian Angel virtual recruitment event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6. Around 10 positions are available as direct support professionals. Benefits include health, dental and vision. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yafUfx.
- Amazon on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7. More than 100 jobs are available for warehouse team members. Benefits include health, dental, paid vacation and 401k/retirement. Registration is required at bit.ly/AmazonRecruitmentEvent.
- US and S Inc at Lockheed Martin on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. About 19 positions include janitor, sanitation technician and sanitation supervisor. Benefits include health, dental. 401k/retirement plan, life insurance and paid vacation. To register, visit WorkSourceCobb.org/events/us-and-s-inc.recruitment.