WorkSource Cobb hosts hiring events for 200 jobs

For more than 200 jobs, five hiring events are being offered in early July by WorkSource Cobb in Marietta. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

In early July, WorkSource Cobb is hosting several in-person and some online recruitment events with local businesses.

WorkSource Cobb’s address is 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100, Marietta.

Register by calling 770-528-4300 or emailing information@CobbWorks.org.

For more information on any of the employment services offered by WorkSource Cobb, visit WorkSourceCobb.org.

  • Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Convention Center on-site recruitment event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1. More than 10 positions are available at the front desk, in housekeeping, food and beverage and loss prevention. Benefits include health, dental, 401k/retirement plan, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, free parking, reduced meals, hotel discounts and short-term disability. bit.ly/360sJNx
  • All My Sons Moving and Storage on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2. About 75 jobs are available for drivers and movers. Benefits include health and dental. CDL is not required. For more information, visit bit.ly/AllMySonsMandS.
  • Lowes Guardian Angel virtual recruitment event: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6. Around 10 positions are available as direct support professionals. Benefits include health, dental and vision. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yafUfx.
  • Amazon on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7. More than 100 jobs are available for warehouse team members. Benefits include health, dental, paid vacation and 401k/retirement. Registration is required at bit.ly/AmazonRecruitmentEvent.
  • US and S Inc at Lockheed Martin on-site recruitment event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. About 19 positions include janitor, sanitation technician and sanitation supervisor. Benefits include health, dental. 401k/retirement plan, life insurance and paid vacation. To register, visit WorkSourceCobb.org/events/us-and-s-inc.recruitment.

