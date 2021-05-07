Updated website unveiled at CobbTax.org

Cobb Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson recently launched the county’s updated website at CobbTax.org.
The updated website offers improved navigation, a responsive design for mobile devices and links to the most popular property and motor vehicle services and information, according to a county statement.
“Our primary goal for the website update is to ensure our residents can locate services and find information quickly,” Jackson said.
“With this goal in mind, we worked with our design partner to create a site that is user friendly and easy to navigate,” she added.
Residents can do more online by visiting CobbTax.org:
- Search and pay taxes: Search for your bill, avoid the trip and pay online.
- Locations: Find office locations and self-service tag kiosks.
- Check office wait times: Before you visit an office, check current wait times.
- Tax estimator: Estimate your property taxes for the upcoming year.
- Forms: Download forms for property tax and motor vehicle transactions.
- Share your feedback: Take the customer service survey.
- Stay up-to-date: Subscribe and receive text or email alerts.
The new website features two alert areas to inform residents of urgent news and includes an accessibility menu to provide additional viewing settings for visual preferences.
For questions, suggestions or comments about the website, email tax@CobbTax.org.