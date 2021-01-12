Two, new Cobb commissioners take office

Jerica Richardson and Monique Sheffield are the newest members of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, representing Districts 2 and 4, respectively.
They both were sworn in to office this month by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.
Sheffield and Richardson began their four-year terms on Jan. 1.
Richardson represents the southeast part of the county, including Smyrna, Vinings, east Cobb and the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
A Georgia Tech graduate in biomedical engineering, Richardson works full time as a program manager at Equifax.
Also, Richardson is a small business owner and an author.
Previously, Sheffield served on the Cobb Board of Zoning Appeals from 2017 to 2019.
Now Sheffield represents the southwest part of the county, including Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs and the Six Flags Special Services District.
A 20-year resident of District 4, Sheffield resides in Mableton with her husband Eric.
Information: CobbCounty.org/board