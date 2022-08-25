Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Kennesaw road late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
It was just after 5 p.m. when the teen was trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way, which is in front of Kennesaw Mountain High School, Cobb police said in a news release.
He was in the crosswalk but crossing against the light when a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser approached the intersection and struck the teen, the release stated. The driver was not injured, but the 15-year-old was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
His injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police have not said whether any charges are expected. Cobb police are handling the crash investigation at the request of Kennesaw police.
Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact Cobb traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.
