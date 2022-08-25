Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school

It was just after 5 p.m. when the teen was trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way, which is in front of Kennesaw Mountain High School, Cobb police said in a news release.

He was in the crosswalk but crossing against the light when a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser approached the intersection and struck the teen, the release stated. The driver was not injured, but the 15-year-old was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.