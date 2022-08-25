BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school

The teen was struck just after 5 p.m. while trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way, which is in front of Kennesaw Mountain High School, Cobb police said in a news release.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The teen was struck just after 5 p.m. while trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way, which is in front of Kennesaw Mountain High School, Cobb police said in a news release.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy Kennesaw road late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

It was just after 5 p.m. when the teen was trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way, which is in front of Kennesaw Mountain High School, Cobb police said in a news release.

He was in the crosswalk but crossing against the light when a 1981 Toyota Land Cruiser approached the intersection and struck the teen, the release stated. The driver was not injured, but the 15-year-old was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

His injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police have not said whether any charges are expected. Cobb police are handling the crash investigation at the request of Kennesaw police.

Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact Cobb traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials20h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
2h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
20h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
35m ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
35m ago
BREAKING: Tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
29m ago
The Latest
Cobb’s International Festival is Aug. 27
46m ago
Kennesaw registers for Citizens Government Academy
Former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce buried with full honors
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
18h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top