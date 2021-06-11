Strand Theatre in Marietta announces summer schedule

The June 19 screening begins at 8 p.m. A free concert featuring the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ is set to begin about a half hour before.

Selma will be followed up by a second movie screening June 25 featuring Fried Green Tomatoes. The Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will perform a free pre-show concert that evening as well.

Attendance at the first two screenings will be limited to 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. But full capacity begins in July.

Live music is the main attraction July 2 when the Street Fighting Band, a Rolling Stones cover act, takes the stage. The following day, the Strand will open its rooftop terrace to attendees of Marietta’s annual Let Freedom Ring parade.

Three more cover bands are set to perform throughout July. The summer series comes to a close with six nights of Menopause the Musical, set to run Sept. 14-19. Tickets are on sale now for the musical stage comedy that focuses on four women at a lingerie party who have nothing in common.

The Strand, 117 North Park Square, is located in the heart of Marietta Square. Originally built as a major motion picture house in 1935, the theater now serves as a live event and concert venue.

For more information about the upcoming events, visit strandmarietta.org or call 770-293-0080.