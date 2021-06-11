Strand Theatre in Marietta announces summer schedule

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is re-opening for public events after a 15-month intermission.
The Strand announced a lineup of live concerts and movie screenings for the summer as it welcomes the public back.
“We’re going to have some fun,” said Andy Gaines, the Strand’s general manager. “People are just going to be able to be together in the same place at the same time and have a shared experience. And that is going to mean something more now than we ever imagined before.”
The first event will be a June 19 screening of the movie Selma to commemorate Juneteenth. The Strand is partnering with the Cobb County Branch of the NAACP to celebrate the observance of the emancipation of the last American slaves set free in June 1865.
The June 19 screening begins at 8 p.m. A free concert featuring the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ is set to begin about a half hour before.
Selma will be followed up by a second movie screening June 25 featuring Fried Green Tomatoes. The Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will perform a free pre-show concert that evening as well.
Attendance at the first two screenings will be limited to 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. But full capacity begins in July.
Live music is the main attraction July 2 when the Street Fighting Band, a Rolling Stones cover act, takes the stage. The following day, the Strand will open its rooftop terrace to attendees of Marietta’s annual Let Freedom Ring parade.
Three more cover bands are set to perform throughout July. The summer series comes to a close with six nights of Menopause the Musical, set to run Sept. 14-19. Tickets are on sale now for the musical stage comedy that focuses on four women at a lingerie party who have nothing in common.
The Strand, 117 North Park Square, is located in the heart of Marietta Square. Originally built as a major motion picture house in 1935, the theater now serves as a live event and concert venue.
For more information about the upcoming events, visit strandmarietta.org or call 770-293-0080.