State seeks comments on Cobb County hazardous waste permit

Public comments are being received through July 25 on whether to renew or deny a hazardous waste permit at U.S. Air Force Plant 6 that is operated by Lockheed Martin in Marietta. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior/U.S. Geological Survey)
Public comments are being received through July 25 on whether to renew or deny a hazardous waste permit at U.S. Air Force Plant 6 that is operated by Lockheed Martin in Marietta. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior/U.S. Geological Survey)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Through July 25, Georgia Environmental Protection Division staff will receive public comments on the renewal or denial of a hazardous waste permit in Cobb County.

Permit number HW-034(D) was issued to the United States Air Force for Air Force Plant 6, which is operated by the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company at 86 South Cobb Drive, Marietta.

Specifically, the draft permit would allow for:

  • the continuing post-closure care of three closed surface impoundments,
  • corrective action of contaminated groundwater and
  • investigation and subsequent correction action (if needed) of solid waste management units at the facility.

The draft permit does not allow for disposal of hazardous waste on-site. Supporting documents for the permit renewal are available for review through July 25.

Information: bit.ly/3haneSX.

Written comments can be submitted to Kim Hembree at kim.hembree@dnr.ga.gov.

Contact: Hembree at 470-524-0501

