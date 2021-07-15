State seeks comments on Cobb County hazardous waste permit

Through July 25, Georgia Environmental Protection Division staff will receive public comments on the renewal or denial of a hazardous waste permit in Cobb County.
Permit number HW-034(D) was issued to the United States Air Force for Air Force Plant 6, which is operated by the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company at 86 South Cobb Drive, Marietta.
Specifically, the draft permit would allow for:
- the continuing post-closure care of three closed surface impoundments,
- corrective action of contaminated groundwater and
- investigation and subsequent correction action (if needed) of solid waste management units at the facility.
The draft permit does not allow for disposal of hazardous waste on-site. Supporting documents for the permit renewal are available for review through July 25.
Information: bit.ly/3haneSX.
Written comments can be submitted to Kim Hembree at kim.hembree@dnr.ga.gov.
Contact: Hembree at 470-524-0501
In Other News