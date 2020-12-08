‘State of South Cobb’ to be presented Dec. 11

The mayors of Austell and Powder Springs will present their online “State of South Cobb” address about their cities and the South Cobb community from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Online with Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman and Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, the meeting will be hosted by the South Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Clemons and Thurman will discuss the effect of the current year on their cities - challenges and victories - and their vision for 2021.
The fee is $5 for nonmembers of the Cobb Chamber and free for Cobb Chamber members.
Sponsors are Kaiser Permanente Thrive and the Development Authority of Cobb County.