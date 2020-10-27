Smyrna’s Oakdale Road changes under review

Safety and traffic proposals for Oakdale Road are under review by Smyrna city officials.
Renderings of the concepts may be viewed and the comment/question option accessed at Smyrnasplost.com/oakdale-road-improvements.
To be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the Oakdale Road improvements project is in the Concept Development Phase.
Roadway and traffic flow improvements from Highlands Parkway to Veterans Memorial Highway potentially could include medians, intersection improvements and pedestrian improvements.
Information: Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19415/953