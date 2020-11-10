Smyrna splits to rezone 11 houses

The zoning change was from medium density to medium high density residential.

Wilkinson and Welch expressed their concerns about the new sidewalk not continuing throughout the development.

They were told by city staff the developer would have to agree.

On behalf of the Martinello Group, attorney Garvis Sams said they decided to seek single-family residential instead of a multi-story apartment complex.

Price points will be $450,000 to $550,000 per house, he added.

There will be space for two cars in the garage and two cars in the driveway, Sams said.

Also, a mandatory homeowners' association (HOA) will be operated by a third-party management company, he added.

Information: smyrnaga.gov