Smyrna opts for cheaper route for road resurfacing

Smyrna City Council voted Monday for a $921,000 contract to hire a company to resurface 39.2 miles of city roadways. AJC file photo
Cobb County
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Budget constraints forced Smyrna to use a new street paving method this year to resurface over five miles of city roads at little more than half the cost.

Smyrna hired Donelson Construction Company through a sole source bid Monday. City Council approved a $921,000 contract for the Missouri-based company, which has patented a “modified aggregate quick set “ resurfacing and paving system.

Smyrna plans to use Donelson Construction to pave, stripe and resurface stretches of 10 separate city roads totaling 5.4 miles. The city is funding the project with a $426,000 local maintenance and improvement grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and $495,000 in special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars.

Cooper Lake Road will get the longest stretch of repaving, covering about 1.9 miles from Concord Road to Derby Lane. About 1.1 miles of Campbell Road, from Spring Road to Atlanta Road, are planned for a touch up.

City officials said they accepted bids earlier this year and the lowest bid that came back was $1.7 million. That was well over the city’s budget and city leaders asked Public Works to find cheaper methods to pave all the roadways on the city’s resurfacing list this year.

Donelson Construction said they could repave the city’s roads for less than $1 million. The company produces a crack sealant that is a key ingredient in its paving system.

“What we’ve been told is that this will be able to do more resurfacing quicker, and for about half the cost,” Mayor Derek Norton said.

Cobb streets scheduled for resurfacing

Campbell Road (Spring Road to Atlanta Road) — 1.1 miles

Goodwood Boulevard (2426 Goodwood to dead end) — 0.3 miles

Wynridge Drive (Ridge Road to dead end) — 0.2 miles

Spruce Drive (Ashwood Drive to Twin Oaks Drive) — 0.2 miles

Cooper Lake Road (Concord Road to Derby Lane) — 1.9 miles

Vineyard Way (1003 Vineyard Way to Boudreau Walk) — 0.3 miles

Bordeau Way (Vineyard Way to dead end) — 0.1 mile

Hickory Hill Drive (Hill Street to dead end) — 0.1 mile

Hawthorne Avenue (Atlanta Road to dead end) — 0.7 miles

Camp Highland Road (East West Connector to dead end) — 0.5 miles

TOTAL: 5.4 miles

