Smyrna opts for cheaper route for road resurfacing

Smyrna hired Donelson Construction Company through a sole source bid Monday. City Council approved a $921,000 contract for the Missouri-based company, which has patented a “modified aggregate quick set “ resurfacing and paving system.

Smyrna plans to use Donelson Construction to pave, stripe and resurface stretches of 10 separate city roads totaling 5.4 miles. The city is funding the project with a $426,000 local maintenance and improvement grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and $495,000 in special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars.