Smyrna opts for cheaper route for road resurfacing

Budget constraints forced Smyrna to use a new street paving method this year to resurface over five miles of city roads at little more than half the cost.
Smyrna hired Donelson Construction Company through a sole source bid Monday. City Council approved a $921,000 contract for the Missouri-based company, which has patented a “modified aggregate quick set “ resurfacing and paving system.
Smyrna plans to use Donelson Construction to pave, stripe and resurface stretches of 10 separate city roads totaling 5.4 miles. The city is funding the project with a $426,000 local maintenance and improvement grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and $495,000 in special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars.
Cooper Lake Road will get the longest stretch of repaving, covering about 1.9 miles from Concord Road to Derby Lane. About 1.1 miles of Campbell Road, from Spring Road to Atlanta Road, are planned for a touch up.
City officials said they accepted bids earlier this year and the lowest bid that came back was $1.7 million. That was well over the city’s budget and city leaders asked Public Works to find cheaper methods to pave all the roadways on the city’s resurfacing list this year.
Donelson Construction said they could repave the city’s roads for less than $1 million. The company produces a crack sealant that is a key ingredient in its paving system.
“What we’ve been told is that this will be able to do more resurfacing quicker, and for about half the cost,” Mayor Derek Norton said.
Cobb streets scheduled for resurfacing
Campbell Road (Spring Road to Atlanta Road) — 1.1 miles
Goodwood Boulevard (2426 Goodwood to dead end) — 0.3 miles
Wynridge Drive (Ridge Road to dead end) — 0.2 miles
Spruce Drive (Ashwood Drive to Twin Oaks Drive) — 0.2 miles
Cooper Lake Road (Concord Road to Derby Lane) — 1.9 miles
Vineyard Way (1003 Vineyard Way to Boudreau Walk) — 0.3 miles
Bordeau Way (Vineyard Way to dead end) — 0.1 mile
Hickory Hill Drive (Hill Street to dead end) — 0.1 mile
Hawthorne Avenue (Atlanta Road to dead end) — 0.7 miles
Camp Highland Road (East West Connector to dead end) — 0.5 miles
TOTAL: 5.4 miles