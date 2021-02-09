Smyrna hosts Black History Month events

Smyrna Black History Month is taking place this month with many activities to honor the achievements of Black people to the American republic.
Residents are advised to keep checking back at this website at smyrnaga.gov/your-government/smyrna-black-history-month, according to Smyrna Community Relations Director Jennifer L. Bennett.
This year’s theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” that was established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History at asalh.org.
These city sites also may be checked:
- Smyrna Public Library for Black History Month 2021 at bit.ly/2LxmLxb
- facebook.com/SmyrnaLibraryKids
- facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGA
- vimeo.com/500615824/25a6d15412 for ages 4 to 12 with illustrator/author Mechal Renee Roe of Smyrna, illustrator of “Superheroes Are Everywhere” by Vice President Kamala Harris
Smyrna Museum’s story map of Mt. Zion Cemetery can be found at bit.ly/3pKrPNj.
Also, the Smyrna Museum is offering the “Black Experiences of Smyrna” exhibit this month.
With each one lasting one hour, the tour is offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 2861 Atlanta Road, Smyrna (770-431-2858) with registration at SmyrnaHistoryMuseum.com.
More dates are:
- Online: Feb. 12 at 10-11:30 a.m. “What’s Your Ancestor’s Story? Learn Basic Genealogy Strategies and Techniques” with Janice Bryant, a member of the African American Historical & Genealogy Society – ATL Metro Chapter (AAHGS) and the Georgia Genealogy Society. Register: bit.ly/2N2IIo9
- Online: Feb. 16 for ages 8 to 12. BookCooks: “One Crazy Summer” by Rita Williams-Garcia, winner of the Newbery Honor. Make Lady Ming’s Chinese Fried Rice, and learn about this book. Find the link on Feb. 16 at facebook.com/SmyrnaLibraryKids.
- Online: Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. “In the Kitchen with Dad” with Chef Elizabeth. $30/resident, $35/nonresident. Learn to make blueberry waffles or pancakes, brown sugar bacon and a fruit smoothie (blender required). Register: 678-631-5392 or EAntunez@smyrnaga.gov
- In person: Drive-In Movie - “Harriet.” 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Free. Atlanta Road Field, Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. Bring your snacks and drinks. Register by 4 p.m. Feb. 19: bit.ly/3tE5Ji3
- Online: Feb. 23 at 10-11 a.m. “Food and Family: Cooking with Chef Jesse Jones” with a cooking demonstration. He is a renowned chef and author of a cookbook/memoir “POW! My Life in 40 Feasts.” Register: bit.ly/3juekz2
- Online: deadline of 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Student Writing Contest for grades 6-12. Cash prizes will be $250, $150 or $100. Teens also will be invited to present their winning work during a meeting of the Smyrna City Council. Information: bit.ly/36Uz2Di
- In person: Drive-In Movie - “Dreamgirls.” 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Free. Atlanta Road Field, Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. Bring your snacks and drinks. Register by 4 p.m. Feb. 26: bit.ly/2Om1nfl