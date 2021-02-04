Smyrna given fed grant for on-demand transit

The project is in response to the CIVIC Innovation Challenge - Communities and Mobility, a collaboration with the NSF and the U.S. Department of Energy.

This concept envisions a future for public transit that meets mobility challenges for all population segments through the concept of On-Demand Multimodal Transit Systems (ODMTS), the city statement added.

ODMTS combine on-demand services to serve low-density regions with high-occupancy vehicles (buses and/or trains) to travel along high-density corridors.

The focus of this project is to assess the feasibility of micro-transit solutions in Ward 7.

Such door-to-door services have been shown to improve convenience, reduce costs and provide a unique opportunity to expand services and job accessibility in neighborhoods where traditional transit systems have been too costly, the city statement said.

Information: nsf.gov/eng/cmmi/about.jsp, smyrnaga.gov, sam.isye.gatech.edu/projects/demand-multimodal-transit-systems