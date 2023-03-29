BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
X

Smyrna follows U.S. mandate to test water pipes

Credit: Matt Bruce

Credit: Matt Bruce

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Smyrna officials are following Biden administration mandates to test for lead pipes at all homes built before 1986, according to the city’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3TziFmV.

The type of material used in the lines on either side of residential meters will be checked by city contractors, who will be properly identified.

The work will be conducted throughout Smyrna and may take up to a year to complete.

City contractors will excavate and verify the service line’s material type.

Work will involve digging a hole about the size of a basketball on either side of the meter, physical and photo image verification of the line material and filling the excavation holes.

In some cases, the water meter will be changed out at the same time to avoid more disruption.

In answer to the many Facebook questions posted, so far city officials have not clarified whether city residents or the city will have to pay for replacements.

For questions or concerns, contact the city’s staff representative at bjones@smyrnaGa.gov or 678-631-5430.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
2h ago

Credit: NATALIE CAUDILL

Jurors acquit four accused of massive health care fraud
21h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

End of pandemic relief to oust hundreds of thousands from Georgia Medicaid
2h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

End of pandemic relief to oust hundreds of thousands from Georgia Medicaid
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Major bills in jeopardy on last day of voting at Georgia Capitol
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marietta Police

Marietta K-9 Jacquo retires after 7 years
14h ago
Cobb hosts 30th Eggstravaganza on April 1
Cobb County looks to dismiss lawsuit over commission district map
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
23h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top