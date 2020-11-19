Smyrna expands outdoor rec facility definition

Outdoor recreational facilities may be allowed now in the Light Industrial zoning district in Smyrna.
That 7-0 decision was made on Nov. 16 by the Smyrna City Council.
However, these facilities must operate during normal facility hours as stipulated in city guidelines, according to the motion made by Councilmember Lewis Wheaton.
They also must be screened when next to a residential area.
Not for tennis courts or golf courses, these outdoor facilities include - but are not limited to - baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, football and lacrosse.
This change came about when the city’s Community Development officials were approached by property owners at 5350 Oakdale Road about constructing an outdoor volleyball training facility.
Currently, the property is zoned LI and occupied by a building with indoor volleyball courts.
Information: Smyrnaga.gov