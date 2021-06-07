ajc logo
Smith-Gilbert Gardens announces opening date for popular butterfly exhibit

A Garden With Wings will open at the Smith-Gilbert Gardens botanical garden on July 1, 2021. (Photo courtesy of City of Kennesaw)
Cobb County | 36 minutes ago
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A popular exhibit will return to Smith-Gilbert Gardens this summer.

A Garden With Wings” is a 1,500-square-foot seasonal butterfly house that will open for the summer Thursday, July 1 on the scenic grounds of Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

Smith-Gilbert is a public botanical garden, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. It sprawls across 16 acres and features over 3,000 plant species, a sculpture collection and a number of rare garden exhibits.

The Garden With Wings showcases native butterflies in all stages of life, from egg to adult. The exhibit also includes a pollinator garden that features honey bees, hummingbirds and other pollinators.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 31 and is included in the cost of admission to Smith-Gilbert. The botanical garden is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and general admission is $10.

For more pricing information or to purchase tickets or make reservations, visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

