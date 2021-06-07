Smith-Gilbert Gardens announces opening date for popular butterfly exhibit

A popular exhibit will return to Smith-Gilbert Gardens this summer.
“A Garden With Wings” is a 1,500-square-foot seasonal butterfly house that will open for the summer Thursday, July 1 on the scenic grounds of Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Smith-Gilbert is a public botanical garden, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. It sprawls across 16 acres and features over 3,000 plant species, a sculpture collection and a number of rare garden exhibits.
The Garden With Wings showcases native butterflies in all stages of life, from egg to adult. The exhibit also includes a pollinator garden that features honey bees, hummingbirds and other pollinators.
The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 31 and is included in the cost of admission to Smith-Gilbert. The botanical garden is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and general admission is $10.
For more pricing information or to purchase tickets or make reservations, visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.