Senior apartments coming to Smyrna

The Smyrna City Council has issued three recent commercial building permits, including one for a 75-unit apartment building for independent senior living.
HearthSide will be built at 4225 East-West Connector by Walton Construction Services.
The four-story building will be 87,278 square feet and cost an estimated $10.5 million.
Also, a commercial building permit has been issued for Fifth Third Bank at 4520 South Cobb Drive.
The 2,000 square-foot building is estimated to cost $1,542,000 with Ujamaa Construction as the general contractor.
The third commercial building permit is for Caliber Car Wash at 1047 Windy Hill Road.
This 3,648-square-foot building is estimated to cost $905,113 with PRO Building Systems Inc. as the general contractor.
Information: SmyrnaGa.gov