Senior apartments coming to Smyrna

An example of a HearthSide apartment community for senior citizens is shown here in Peachtree City. A similar one was approved 7-0 on Oct. 5 by the Smyrna City Council.

Credit: HearthSide Peachtree City

Cobb County | 30 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Smyrna City Council has issued three recent commercial building permits, including one for a 75-unit apartment building for independent senior living.

HearthSide will be built at 4225 East-West Connector by Walton Construction Services.

The four-story building will be 87,278 square feet and cost an estimated $10.5 million.

Also, a commercial building permit has been issued for Fifth Third Bank at 4520 South Cobb Drive.

The 2,000 square-foot building is estimated to cost $1,542,000 with Ujamaa Construction as the general contractor.

The third commercial building permit is for Caliber Car Wash at 1047 Windy Hill Road.

This 3,648-square-foot building is estimated to cost $905,113 with PRO Building Systems Inc. as the general contractor.

Information: SmyrnaGa.gov

