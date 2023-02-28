Senate advances bill now capping passport fee income at $20K

When the AJC requested passport fee records under the Georgia Open Records Act, Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to delete them instead, according to a whistleblower complaint. In November, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation in to Taylor’s office, which is ongoing.

Some senators raised concerns that the bill was motivated by recent news coverage of the issue, and Sen. Harold Jones II (D-Augusta) said that the way the media reported on the controversial practice skewed public opinion despite it being legal.

“‘Pocketing money’ seems like you’re doing something nefarious, and to me, that’s just not right,” Jones said to the AJC.

He said the media focused more on the clerks in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton and Cobb counties, all of whom are Black women, even though other clerks throughout the state also earn the supplemental income.

However, those metro counties process significantly more passport applications than rural counties and, therefore, the clerks earn significantly more through the fees.

Senators opposed to the bill also suggested lawmakers take more time to examine how to properly address the issue.

“I want to make sure that we’re doing stuff right and not doing stuff reactionary,” said Sen. Mike Dugan.

Kirkpatrick said the bill is meant to “bring some transparency to this and make sure these monies are disclosed.”

The bill passed 34-19 and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.