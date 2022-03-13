Red Top Mountain campground is being renovated

Renovations are underway at the campground of Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Road, Acworth on Lake Allatoona.
Guests often stay overnight in rental cottages, a spacious campground or the park’s lakeside yurt.
However, areas of the campground are closed for camping until the improvements are completed, according to the park’s website.
Cable TV also may be out in spots of the campground during renovations.
Fees are $5 for daily parking or $50 for an annual ParkPass but not for state historic sites.
For information, go to GaStateParks.org/RedTopMountain.
