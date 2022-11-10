ajc logo
X

Powder Springs Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Powder Springs city officials and the American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs are hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs in front of the Powder Springs Library.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Ford Reception Center behind the library.

The program will feature the presentation of colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music and comments by Post 294 Commander Greg Redner; guest speaker, Navy and Air Force veteran Lloyd Leinbaugh, a Post 294 member and Power Springs Mayor Al Thurman.

For information, contact Public Relations Chair John F. Hollner III of the American Legion Post 294 at 404-247-0801 or the post home at 770-439-0956 after 4 p.m.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
11h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Herschel Walker needs Brian Kemp’s help to win, not Donald Trump’s
3h ago

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements
3h ago

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marietta History Center

WWI exhibit is in Marietta through Nov. 12
17h ago
Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony is on Nov. 11
In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
19h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top