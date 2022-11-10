Powder Springs Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

Powder Springs city officials and the American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs are hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs in front of the Powder Springs Library.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Ford Reception Center behind the library.
The program will feature the presentation of colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music and comments by Post 294 Commander Greg Redner; guest speaker, Navy and Air Force veteran Lloyd Leinbaugh, a Post 294 member and Power Springs Mayor Al Thurman.
For information, contact Public Relations Chair John F. Hollner III of the American Legion Post 294 at 404-247-0801 or the post home at 770-439-0956 after 4 p.m.
