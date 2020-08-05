Powder Springs to let Rooted Trading use city pond

Rooted Trading Company will be allowed by the Powder Springs City Council to use a pond on 100 acres, owned by the city, for recreational use by customers of the business.
The pond’s street address is 38 Powder Springs Dallas Road near the Silver Comet Trail parking, Riverside Church of God and the Powder Springs park-and-ride lot.
Occasionally, the city grants permission for people to fish and other forms of outdoor recreation so long as they complete an indemnification and hold harmless agreement with the city.
Owned by Jake and Ellie Hardy, Rooted Trading Company is a retail establishment at 4455 Marietta St., Powder Springs, which among other things, rents kayaks, boats and other outdoor recreational equipment to its customers.
For free, the Hardys want to allow their customers to use the city property and pond.
The City Council decided to allow Rooted to use the property “on a nonexclusive basis.”
Information: RootedTradingCo.com/pages/about-us, https://www.facebook.com/pg/rootedtradingco/about