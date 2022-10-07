Powder Springs promotes literacy events on Oct. 18, 22

Powder Springs’ One Book, One City: Tween Challenge author event is 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Thurman Springs Park’s Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.
The book selection for the citywide event is “Unsettled” by award-winning author Reem Farqui.
She will read from her juvenile fiction book, answer questions and sign copies of her books.
“Unsettled” is a story of Nurah as she strives to adapt to change in a new world, following her family’s move from Pakistan to Peachtree City, Georgia.
Open to ages 8 and older and online, “Unsettled” will be at the center of the city’s “One Book, One City: Youth Book Discussion” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St.
This joint venture involves the city of Powder Springs, the Book Worm Bookstore in the city’s downtown district and the Powder Springs Public Library.
Information: Powder Springs Public Library at 770-439-3600, the Book Worm Bookstore at 770-439-2029 or CityOfPowderSprings.org
About the Author