Powder Springs promotes literacy events on Oct. 18, 22

“Unsettled” is a story of Nurah as she strives to adapt to change in a new world, following her family’s move from Pakistan to Peachtree City, Georgia.

Open to ages 8 and older and online, “Unsettled” will be at the center of the city’s “One Book, One City: Youth Book Discussion” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St.