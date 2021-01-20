Powder Springs plans town hall on Jan. 28

An online town hall meeting will be held by Powder Springs officials on Jan. 28.
The meeting will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Closer to the date, viewers may log onto Zoom.
Those details will be posted at CityOfPowderSprings.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=887.
The meeting will feature a review of 2020 and the city’s plans for this year.
A question-and-answer session will conclude the meeting.
Also online, the most recent town hall meeting by the city was held on Dec. 17 about redevelopment.
A replay of that town hall can be seen at https://vidtvo.powderspringslive.com/video/309/town-hall-meeting-december-17-2020.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org