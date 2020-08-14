Powder Springs plans online dialogue on Aug. 27

Powder Springs officials are inviting the community to be a part of a free community dialogue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.
The conversation will focus on current events that pertain to race, prejudice, social injustice and strategies to bring the Powder Springs community closer together, according to a city statement.
Powder Springs City Clerk Kelly Axt said the program may be seen on Facebook Live at facebook.com/CityOfPowderSprings.
By 3 p.m. Aug. 20, city officials are requesting help to formulate the discussion by completing the following survey and submitting questions for the panel at 4PCommunityConversation@CityOfPowderSprings.org.
City officials say they will do their best to address as many questions as possible and will consolidate frequently asked or similar questions.
Survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UnitingOurCommunitySurvey
Survey in Spanish (Haga la encuesta en Español aqui): https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/EncuestaUniendoNuestraComunidad
The city of Powder Springs “Pastors, Principals, Parks & Police” program, known as the city’s 4P program, has become a staple outreach program throughout the community and surrounding area, according to a city statement.
From what started as a “Bridging the GAP” initiative to help build stronger relationships with the city’s community, the 4P program has developed into a complete engagement program that involves the city’s community and is comprised of leaders from area clergy, schools, parks & recreation and police.
Information: https://www.CityOfPowderSprings.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=844