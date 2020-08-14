X

Powder Springs plans online dialogue on Aug. 27

Hosted online by the city of Powder Springs, a free dialogue on ways to bring the community closer together will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 on Facebook Live at facebook.com/CityOfPowderSprings. A survey - in English and Spanish - and questions for the panel discussion need to be submitted by 3 p.m. Aug. 20. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
Credit: City of Powder Springs

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Powder Springs officials are inviting the community to be a part of a free community dialogue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.

The conversation will focus on current events that pertain to race, prejudice, social injustice and strategies to bring the Powder Springs community closer together, according to a city statement.

Powder Springs City Clerk Kelly Axt said the program may be seen on Facebook Live at facebook.com/CityOfPowderSprings.

By 3 p.m. Aug. 20, city officials are requesting help to formulate the discussion by completing the following survey and submitting questions for the panel at 4PCommunityConversation@CityOfPowderSprings.org.

City officials say they will do their best to address as many questions as possible and will consolidate frequently asked or similar questions.

Survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UnitingOurCommunitySurvey

Survey in Spanish (Haga la encuesta en Español aqui): https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/EncuestaUniendoNuestraComunidad

The city of Powder Springs “Pastors, Principals, Parks & Police” program, known as the city’s 4P program, has become a staple outreach program throughout the community and surrounding area, according to a city statement.

From what started as a “Bridging the GAP” initiative to help build stronger relationships with the city’s community, the 4P program has developed into a complete engagement program that involves the city’s community and is comprised of leaders from area clergy, schools, parks & recreation and police.

Information: https://www.CityOfPowderSprings.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=844

