Powder Springs offers free COVID-19 vaccine on July 4

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered during the city of Powder Springs’ annual SpringsFest event on July 4.
The vaccine administration will be given by Cobb & Douglas Public Health with which the city partnered in an earlier vaccine offering this spring, according to a city statement.
Vaccines will be administered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4 in the city’s Community Development building, 4488 Pineview Drive.
The facility is across the street from Thurman Springs Park, the site of SpringsFest.
The vaccine that will be given at this session is the first of the two-shot Pfizer regiment, which may be received by individuals 12 years of age and older.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health is seeking to inoculate at least 25 individuals on July 4.
Those who wish to receive the vaccine on July 4 are asked to preregister by visiting cdph.jotform.com/211656056975969.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health encourages those who wish to speak with a public health operator concerning COVID-19 and their vaccine options to call 833-974-3366 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.