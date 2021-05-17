Powder Springs offers COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting in late May, the city of Powder Springs will join with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia to provide two COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, including walk-ups, according to a Powder Springs statement.
The public may register for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine through CORE Georgia for a May 26/June 16 series, with the shots given from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs.
To register, visit cobbvax.coreresponse.org (English) or cobbvaxesp.coreresponse.org (Spanish).
From 4 to 7 p.m. on May 25 and June 22, Cobb & Douglas Public Health’s outreach clinic is offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine series, also at the Ford Center and also available as a walk-up.
To register, visit cdph.jotform.com/211293893384969.
Additional vaccination opportunities, including those using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may be scheduled and will be announced by the city if and when confirmed, the statement added.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health encourages those who wish to speak with a public health operator concerning COVID-19 and their vaccine options to call 833-974-3366 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.