Powder Springs mayor breaks tie on alcohol

Breaking a tie vote on April 19, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales during the city’s Fourth of July celebration but not during the city’s Christmas celebration.
However, alcoholic beverages at any city-sanctioned event in the City Square will be allowed so long as they are contained “within a discreet container which would leave no visible indication as to the alcoholic content therein.”
Along with the mayor, Councilman Patrick Bordelon and Councilwoman Doris Dawkins supported the measure. Opposed were Councilwomen Nancy Farmer and Patricia Wisdom.
Bordelon questioned why it would be alright to serve alcohol during the city’s Bringing the Sea to the Springs Seafood Festival on May 14-16. These events will be held in the city’s new downtown park - Thurman Springs Park named in honor of the mayor.
Abstaining from commenting and voting was Councilman Henry Lust since he is treasurer of the Powder Springs Business Group which is a sponsor of SpringsFest 4th.