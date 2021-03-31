Powder Springs hosts popup food giveaways

Powder Springs residents in need of food can benefit from the new partnership between the city of Powder Springs and Goodr. As a result, three more popup grocery store events are scheduled in April to only Powder Springs residents who register for this service.
By the end of April, Goodr will have provided 40,000 free meals to 1,000 families through these five grocery popup stores in the city.
The series kicked off on March 4 with a grocery store popup store for more than 200 families, with additional food provided by the First United Methodist Church of Powder Springs led by the Rev. Roger Vest.
Families residing in the city of Powder Springs must pre-register online for the popup grocery stores. The remaining three popup stores in the city will be April 9, 22 and 29.
Since March 2020, Goodr has provided more than 10 million meals to people in need.
Register: PowderSpringsPopup.SplashThat.com
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org, goodr.co