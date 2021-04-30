Powder Springs has new police dog

Cadwell said Powder Springs has had K9 officers since at least 1999 when he arrived, with as many as three dogs working on patrol at one time.

The K9 unit was reduced to two dogs in 2009 after one of the dogs retired.

From different sources, the police department has had several different dogs over the years.

The K9 unit consisted of two dogs until 2021 when K9 Monto retired.

K9 Reno and Officer Racine will join K9 team Kash and Officer Matthew Rook.

Also a dual-purpose dog, Kash, age 7, is a Belgian Malinois that the city acquired through a donation in 2017.

Kash was named Social Media K9 of the Year for 2020 by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

View Kash at: bit.ly/3xBWwss

“The department is working to keep the excellent reputation Powder Springs holds with its K9 program and expand on that reputation with K9 team Reno and Officer Racine,” Cadwell said.

Information: facebook.com/PowderSpringsPD