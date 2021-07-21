Powder Springs groups to help families on July 31

Another long-time sponsor Cobb & Douglas Public Health will be on-site administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available to individuals ages 12 and older.

Additionally, HIV prevention information, free HIV testing and take-home kits will be available during the drive-thru event.

Second ‘Bash’ at Thurman Springs Park

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day in Thurman Springs Park in downtown Powder Springs will be the “Back 2 School Bash” sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and Linked UP Church, also in Powder Springs.

While also providing school supplies to families, the free event will feature other giveaways and informational workshops.

Children can enjoy bounce houses, games and other activities.

Along with prayer tents, also on-site will be providers of vision, dental and hearing screenings.

The only cost to attendees will be if they choose to purchase from food trucks set up around the park.

With a goal to have 1,000 attendees at their event, those running the Bash at Thurman Springs Park say there still will be plenty for people to do - even if all of the school supplies are distributed.

Sign-ups before the event are encouraged - though walk-ups will be accepted.

Registration details

Sign-ups for the Powder Springs Community Taskforce’s and Powder Springs First United Methodist Church’s “Back2School Bash” can be made by visiting bit.ly/3g4LHZS. With supplies limited, preregistered individuals will receive their backpacks from 10 to 11 a.m. while open registration will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

To sign up for the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Back 2 School Bash” at Thurman Springs Park put on by the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and Linked UP Church, visit bit.ly/backtoschoolbash21 or text “SCHOOL” to 833-988-2009.