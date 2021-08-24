Powder Springs Council splits on financial expenditures

On another matter, the city previously budgeted $225,000 for the Linear Park signal, which has been denied approval by the Cobb County Department of Transportation for not meeting signal warrants. Instead the City Council voted 3-2 to make one-time purchases with most of this money.

For $92,146 from Seasonal Designs, holiday decorations will be replaced and updated, including the existing Christmas tree, decorative pole fixtures in the park and power pole fixtures on Marietta Street. Then for $50,887 from Playsouth, fixtures and furniture will be purchased and installed in the paseo and patio, fronting Thurman Springs Park in downtown Powder Springs. For $5,400, Norfolk Southern will assess at-grade crossings on Finch and Angham Roads to determine potential safety improvements. Also for $2,500, the city’s Economic Development Department will buy a table to attend the Council for Quality Growth Four Pillars 2021 Tribute to Andrew Young.