Powder Springs asks input on survey by Dec. 31

The deadline is Dec 31 for comments on an online Powder Springs survey.
Answers will be used in determining appropriate changes to the city’s programs and projects or development of new ones, according to the city’s Communications Consultant Jon Gargis in an email statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Comments are requested of the city’s citizens and business owners for the 10-question survey.
Ratings are sought on the quality of life and quality of the city’s services.
Evaluation also is asked on:
- accessibility and affordability of housing.
- accessibility to living-wage jobs.
- sense of safety.
- access to and availability of local events and amenities.
- ease of commuting.
- sense of community.
- accessibility and quality of education.
- resident engagement within the community.
- openness and acceptance towards people of diverse backgrounds.
- the overall appearance of the city.
Other survey questions concern the frequency of visits to city parks or trails and to events or functions at Thurman Springs Park/Hardy Automotive Amphitheater.
City officials also want to know “the most pressing issue that you would like Powder Springs to tackle today.”
Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/citysurvey21
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org
