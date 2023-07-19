BreakingNews
Georgia plans to cancel registration of 191,000 inactive voters

‘Please come adopt’: Cobb animal shelter overflowing capacity

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb County
By
1 hour ago
X

Cobb County Animal Services staff is sending out desperate pleas on social media for people to adopt the dogs and cats that have quickly filled up the shelter this month.

Over 200 animals have been admitted to the Cobb shelter last week alone, cramming into the Marietta animal shelter that is now 23% over capacity, said Steve Hammond, the animal services director.

“Off the charts” intakes have flooded the shelter, he said.

Some animals have had to be put down for space, Hammond said. The shelter’s live release rate is currently 88%, meaning nearly 12% of the animals who enter the shelter face euthanasia, including those with extreme health or behavioral problems. Back in May, the shelter’s live release rate was 90%.

ExploreCobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs

Summer months are typically the busiest for animal shelters, Hammond said. Cobb is not alone — DeKalb and Fulton county shelters, operated by Lifeline Animal Project, have also reported an overflow of animals in recent weeks and have turned to euthanasia to create more space.

The Cobb shelter has held several successful adoption events this summer, but it has not been enough to keep up with intake, Hammond said.

Go to cobbcounty.org/pets, dekalbanimalservices.com, or fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about available animals, upcoming events, and volunteer and job opportunities.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Feds sought surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Trump probe2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: DeKalb police investigating fatal shooting at BP gas station
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registration of 191,000 inactive voters
53m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receive rings
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receive rings
1h ago

Credit: TNS

MURPHY: Republicans, you need a Plan B for president. Pronto.
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jubal Ministries

Free Jubal Symphony concert is July 23 in Marietta
1h ago
‘They deserve to be remembered’: Descendants restore Black cemetery in Cobb
Cobb residents have had 1,000 criminal records cleared
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
23h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top