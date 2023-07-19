‘Please come adopt’: Cobb animal shelter overflowing capacity

Cobb County Animal Services staff is sending out desperate pleas on social media for people to adopt the dogs and cats that have quickly filled up the shelter this month.

Over 200 animals have been admitted to the Cobb shelter last week alone, cramming into the Marietta animal shelter that is now 23% over capacity, said Steve Hammond, the animal services director.

“Off the charts” intakes have flooded the shelter, he said.

Some animals have had to be put down for space, Hammond said. The shelter’s live release rate is currently 88%, meaning nearly 12% of the animals who enter the shelter face euthanasia, including those with extreme health or behavioral problems. Back in May, the shelter’s live release rate was 90%.

Explore Cobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs

Summer months are typically the busiest for animal shelters, Hammond said. Cobb is not alone — DeKalb and Fulton county shelters, operated by Lifeline Animal Project, have also reported an overflow of animals in recent weeks and have turned to euthanasia to create more space.

The Cobb shelter has held several successful adoption events this summer, but it has not been enough to keep up with intake, Hammond said.

Go to cobbcounty.org/pets, dekalbanimalservices.com, or fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about available animals, upcoming events, and volunteer and job opportunities.